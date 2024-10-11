From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The annual YèShì Chinatown Night Market Thursday highlighted the neighborhood’s community and businesses as discussions for the 76ers proposed arena continue.

Through 10th and Race streets, Chinatown’s residents, restaurants and artists gave visitors an escape from the everyday Philadelphia through food and entertainment.

Philly-based artist Chenlin Cai, one of the designers of the Crane Community Center mural, worked with students to sell their work, promote their art and help them “gain the confidence to be an artist.”

