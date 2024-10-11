From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The annual YèShì Chinatown Night Market Thursday highlighted the neighborhood’s community and businesses as discussions for the 76ers proposed arena continue.
Through 10th and Race streets, Chinatown’s residents, restaurants and artists gave visitors an escape from the everyday Philadelphia through food and entertainment.
Philly-based artist Chenlin Cai, one of the designers of the Crane Community Center mural, worked with students to sell their work, promote their art and help them “gain the confidence to be an artist.”
“I want them to know as artists, you need to use your voice to speak for the community,” Cai said.
He told WHYY News he uses his work to promote the history and culture of the Asian community.
“I keep doing murals to do this,” Cai said. “I want my mural to tell the story of the people I represent.”
Alice Xie recently moved to the City of Brotherly Love from Texas. She designs art and fashion under the “Apocalyss” brand and said she felt very fortunate to be participating in the Night Market.
“I feel like the art community in Philadelphia is just so well supported by everyone here, and I think that’s really awesome,” Xie said.
In the back of many folks’ minds was the ongoing pushback of the 76ers proposed arena project. Critics have deemed it an “existential threat” to Chinatown, which sits blocks from the proposed site on Market East.
Cai said he wants people to support the neighborhood during the “fight” against the arena.
“We want to let people know here, we have so many cultures,” Cai said. “We want to live this culture, keep this culture in here.”
Mayor Cherelle Parker voiced her support for the project, calling it the “best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena.”
Multiple protests have popped up in response to the project. Xie said Chinatown is a “tight-knit community” where “everyone knows everyone,” and the arena could affect that.
“Philadelphia should be really considerate of how a stadium is going to impact the community like that before making a decision to build,” Xie said.
According to the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, since the start of the Night Market in 2011, the event averages 20,000 attendees and over 60 vendors yearly.
USA Today placed the Night Market fifth in its 2024 list of best cultural festivals.
