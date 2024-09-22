From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Between 7,000 and 8,000 people turned out Saturday for Chinatown’s Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration of family, community and harvest.

“It’s a time for Chinatown as a community to really come out, see each other, celebrate this wonderful, precious community,” said Cinthya Hioe, communications manager at Asian Americans United, the non-profit that organized the event for the 29th year. Hioe said about 300 volunteers helped coordinate the event.

This year’s event comes amid a community-wide struggle for Chinatown’s existence, organizers said. Residents are fighting against the Philadelphia 76ers’ proposal to build an arena — dubbed 76 Place — near Chinatown at 10th and Market streets. On Wednesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker officially backed the $1.55 billion arena proposal and said a series of town halls would be held in the coming weeks to inform residents about the details of the agreement.

Debbie Wei, a member of the Save Chinatown Coalition, said Parker’s announcement “was a little disappointing,” but the battle is far from over.

“We’ve always been up against the mayor, we’ve always been up against City Council,” she said. “We’re not done. There’s lots of tools in our toolbox. They are trying to ram legislation through, and even if legislation goes through, they still have a lot to do before they can get shovels in the ground, and we have a lot to do to stop them.”

Wei founded the Mid-Autumn Festival in 1996 with her husband and five middle school students who were homesick for the holiday traditions practiced in China. Before that, she said, “there was nothing to mark this holiday,” which is celebrated during the full Harvest Moon in countries across Asia.