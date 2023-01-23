This year’s festivities also come amid continued disagreements over ‘76 Place’, the proposed $1.3 billion new arena for the Sixers. A majority of Chinatown businesses have signed onto a petition rejecting the plan for 10th and Market, saying the arena would “destroy” the neighborhood that sits just steps away.

“It will impact our neighborhood and community all together. Is it something that we want? No. Is it something that the city should want? No.” Lowe said, ”It’s going to be a tough fight because it’s private money, so that’s an uphill battle.”

If you missed Sunday’s festivities, the Suns will be parading through Reading Terminal Market on Jan. 28 before performing at the Rail Park that same day at 2 p.m.

Also on Jan. 28, the Pennsylvania Asian Institute and The Free Library of Philadelphia will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at Parkway Central Library.