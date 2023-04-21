On a recent morning on the 4th floor of the Globe Dye Works building in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, DeAnna Bennett was pinned against a chain-link fence with someone’s knee on her shoulder. She was gasping for air, and dripping with sweat.

She was in her happy place.

“This is my home,” she said. “It’s sweaty and I look like I crawled out of a sewer, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Bennet, 38, has been a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter for 10 years. For the last few months she has been training at the Marquez MMA gym in the former textile factory to get ready for the biggest fight of her career — the flyweight world championship.

On Friday evening, April 21, she will face off against current champ Liz Carmouche inside a fighting cage in Hawaii. Both fight for the promoter Bellator.

The New Jersey resident says the Philadelphia gym is key to her championship training.

“I was living in Brick, in the shore area, and my coach brought me down here because I needed some new training partners,” Bennett said. “I was like, ‘I love it here. When can I go back?’”

She is now with the Marquez fighting team every day, sometimes twice a day. Bennett says the guys at Marquez — they are mostly guys, by far — push her past what she might expect from Carmouche.

“We want to make sure the rounds in here are harder than what you have in the cage,” she said. “If I leave practice and I’m barely breaking a sweat, something is wrong. I want to be so incredibly exhausted that I can’t lift my arms up.”

Philadelphia has produced more than its fair share of MMA champions, including fighters like Eddie Alvarez, Paul Felder, and Sean Brady. Even one of the current candidates campaigning for an at-large seat at City Council, Sam Oropeza, is a former professional MMA fighter.

There are a few Philadelphia women rising in professional MMA, including fighters like Criszaida Adames and Jamie Colleen Miller, but it’s rare for a woman from Philly to bring home a championship belt.

Bennett did not grow up a natural fighter. She comes from the Bay Area in California, where her father was a police officer in San Jose and a fan of the fights. He used to watch Strikeforce MMA (now defunct) at the San Jose Arena (now the SAP Center) and would come home beaming.

“He would always be, like, ‘I think you would be really good at this,’” Bennett recalled her father saying. “I was, like, ‘No, thanks. I don’t want to get punched in the face. That sounds stupid.’”