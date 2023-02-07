South Philly Chiefs bar opts out of Super Bowl Sunday

Staico inherited the establishment from his dad, Charlie, after he passed away in 1983. That’s around the time Staico said he began using the back of the bar to watch Chiefs games with his friends.

“It was never supposed to be this way,” he said. “There’s supposed to be five, six, eight of us back here on Sundays doing our thing, watching a game, you know? And it turned out, this blew up.”

At the entrance of Big Charlie’s, you’ll find a replica Lombardi Trophy from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, and an Emmy award for a documentary shot at the bar in the 2000s.

Many South Philly natives eventually cross into enemy territory and into the hallowed Chiefs grounds. Dennis Schuler, a lifelong Eagles fan, said he passed by the bar every day growing up while riding the bus with his mother. Until one day, he decided to check it out.

“I walked in and everybody was just great, you know, so welcoming,” he said. “After just a couple of times coming here, they were like family, and that’s basically the story of everybody that comes in here.

Fans haven’t always packed the place though, especially during long stretches of losing seasons for the Chiefs in the 2000’s and early 2010’s. But a few loyal customers, like Michael Puggi could still be found at Big Charlie’s during those tough times.

“They were even blacked out in Kansas City, but we use to have a satellite dish and we used to watch the games,” Puggi said. “But we used to still root, you know, for a victory, and it was a good time.”

The Chiefs found their footing overtime. Largely due to former Eagles coach Andy Reid and Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Manager Laura Sessa said the team’s success was reflected at the bar as new fans started rolling in.

“There was a handful of them watching the Chiefs every single week, and then it just grew each year a little more, a little more got recruited, more people heard about it who moved here, they started coming,” Sessa said. “It was like becoming a home for people.”