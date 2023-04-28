South Philly residents discuss signs of gentrification during Bridging Blocks event

More than two dozen people came together at the Guerin Recreation Center to discuss the impacts gentrification can have on Philadelphia’s neighborhoods with WHYY’s Bridging Blocks team.

Attendees noted the changing face of their neighborhoods, as well as how developers can exact change in a community almost immediately.

Jerome Whack, a resident of South Philly, says registered community organizations (RCOs) have systematically tried to remove long-standing Black residents from South Philly.

“I would say the gentrification is the quiet violence in Philadelphia,” Whack said.