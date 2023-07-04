Carpenters’ Hall is open to the public for the first time in more than a year following an extensive preservation project that was derailed by a fire in December.

The site of the First Continental Congress was in the midst of a $3 million preservation project when on Christmas Eve of 2022, someone broke into Carpenters’ Hall and attempted to set it on fire.

The fire was contained to the basement, but ended up damaging the building’s electrical wiring and HVAC systems.

“[The fire] threw a monkey wrench in everything and delayed our reopening,” executive director Michael Norris said. “It just feels really good to be back doing what we were supposed to do, which is to be a place where people come and learn and meet and experience, you know, a really important part of our history.”