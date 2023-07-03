‘Put the guns down’: Philly officials warn against using gunfire to celebrate Fourth of July

Philadelphia is ramping up efforts to prevent celebratory gunfire on Independence Day.

The move comes a year after two police officers were grazed by bullets following the annual Fourth of July concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Police at the time said the bullets were fired from the same weapon and could have traveled from more than a mile away.

District Attorney Larry Krasner put out an urgent call for residents to think twice about using guns to celebrate the holiday.

“Please, whatever you do, please put the guns down,” he said. “There is nothing about celebration that involves pointing a gun in the air and pulling the trigger, nothing about it.”

Krasner took to verse to dramatize his point. “Shoot at the sun, you’ll be the locked-up one. Shoot at the moon, you’ll be locked up soon, he said.