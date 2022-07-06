Bullets that grazed officers at Philly Fourth of July celebration came from same gun

The bullets that grazed two officers during Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebration came from the same gun, investigators revealed Wednesday afternoon.

Two police officers — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy John Foster and Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs — were hit just before the fireworks display began along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as part of Wawa Welcome America. Crowds gathered for the festivities fled the scene, resulting in three minor injuries.

Officials at a press conference on Wednesday said that the source of the gunfire, whether celebratory or intentional, remains unclear.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said the two .40 caliber bullets found at the scene — one inside Deputy Foster’s hat — were fired from the same weapon and could have traveled from more than a mile away. The two men were about 20 feet apart at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art when they were struck.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the incident a “truly horrific event for our city,” and said authorities are looking into every possible scenario.