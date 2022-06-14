Three state House Republicans have formally announced that they’re moving to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney, Larry Krasner.

It’s a long-shot move that Democrats are decrying as “political theater,” arguing that if Republicans really had Philadelphians’ best interests in mind, they would allow the city to set stricter gun laws and not try to oust a recently-reelected official.

Pennsylvania allows the legislature to remove essentially any public official from office with a majority vote from the House, and a two-thirds vote from the Senate.

The House’s articles of impeachment aren’t public yet, but the memo that three GOP representatives circulated Monday says that “unchecked violent crime in Philadelphia has reached a breaking point and one obvious cause is the dereliction of duty by District Attorney Krasner in the willful refusal to enforce Pennsylvania’s criminal laws in the City of Philadelphia.”

Those three GOP representatives are from districts far from Philly. Rep. Josh Kail represents parts of Beaver and Washington counties, outside Pittsburgh. Rep. Timothy O’Neal also represents part of Washington, and Rep. Torren Ecker represents parts of Cumberland and Adams counties, in the south-central part of the commonwealth.

It’s one of the major complaints that Democrats in the legislature raised following Kail, O’Neal, and Ecker’s press conference announcing their plans.

“They never listen to the members from Philadelphia … or talk about issues that we care about, because we represent these communities. Don’t you find that a little odd?” asked Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Chris Rabb, following the press conference. “There are no hearings, there are no bipartisan things that say, ‘Let’s get down to brass tacks and figure this out.’ Because it’s disingenuous.”

Asked whether they’d spoken to any Philadelphia residents about their move to impeach a city official, the three GOP representatives referenced Rep. Martina White, the only Republican state lawmaker who lives in the city, but no others.

O’Neill said that in the next few weeks before formally introducing impeachment articles, the Republicans plan to “continue to gather information,” in part by soliciting feedback through a new web page using the prompt, “Are you a victim of crime in Philadelphia?” The responses will be vetted internally, but will not be shared publicly, a spokesman for the GOP caucus said.

O’Neill added that even without the feedback from Philly residents, Republicans mostly know how they’ll approach the articles.

“The facts aren’t really in dispute,” he said. “You know, many of these many of the things that will end up in the articles are known facts.”

Some facts, indeed, aren’t in dispute — the dispute is over the best way to address them.