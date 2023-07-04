A crowd of about a hundred turned out for what they believe could be the last dance at a Jersey Shore nightclub that was the personification of a legendary Philadelphia radio disc jockey.

The doors at Memories in Margate opened at 3 p.m. Monday as a line of dozens sang “Happy Birthday” to the club’s former owner Jerry Blavat, who died in January.

Ro Gallow didn’t want to miss a chance to return to the club, which has been shuttered since Blavat’s death.

“I’m here for Jerry, to celebrate his birthday and say goodbye to Memories, which really gave us a lot of pleasure for a lot of years,” Gallow said.