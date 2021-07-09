Every year on July 8th, park rangers from the National Park Service hold a commemorative re-enactment of the first Declaration of Independence reading.

245 years ago, colonel John Nixon stepped out of the Pennsylvania State House, which is now Independence Hall reciting the Declaration of Independence to a crowd of spectators, who would be the first to hear the news. Soon after, across the thirteen colonies crowds formed in city centers and plazas to hear the news of freedom from the British monarchy.

On Thursday hundreds of spectators, many dressed in red white and blue, waited outside of the same building all these years later. A park ranger dressed as John Nixon did just as they did many years ago, and read the declaration aloud.