‘Here we are, back together’: Jill Biden, tourists return to Philly for Fourth of July

People in the crowd said the holiday weekend was as much a celebration of the nation’s founding, as it was a moment to reflect on this past year and share a bit of joy with loved ones.

“It’s kind of a big deal, like to just spend a little time together as a family and to celebrate the Fourth of July together,” said Carol Martinez, 16, who dropped in at Independence Hall with her mother and grandmother.

The North Philly family said there wasn’t too much to do on the holiday last year. Though COVID-19 cases dipped during the summer of 2020, the threat of the virus still loomed large, and events like the annual Wawa Welcome America festivities in Philadelphia moved online.

Becky Bailey-Findley echoed the feeling. She and her husband made the trip from Anaheim, California to visit family.

“What better than to celebrate the Fourth of July in Philadelphia post-pandemic and being able to travel and visit family members we haven’t seen in 18 months.”

Visit Philly, the Greater Philadelphia Tourism Marketing Corp., would have been thrilled by the number of tourists in the crowd Sunday.

According to city estimates, it lost more than $4 billion in tourism dollars in the first five months of the pandemic alone.

May polling data from Tourism Economics shows that 72% of Americans plan to take vacations this summer and Visit Philly is banking on the city’s ability to rebound faster than other cities to draw people to the city. Baltimore, for example, didn’t hold its Fourth of July fireworks for the second year in a row because of coronavirus concerns.