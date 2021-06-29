Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to receive Philadelphia Magis Award

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, led by Dr. Ala Stanford, will receive the annual Philadelphia Magis Award on the Fourth of July.

Each year, the award is given to a person or organization who goes above and beyond for their community. It will be presented as part of the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has advocated for Black people, who at the beginning of the health crisis were contracting the virus and dying at greater rates than white Philadelphians.

The group embarked on a mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination operation in Philadelphia. As of mid-March, the group had administered more than 25,000 vaccine doses. The consortium was able to reach Black Philadelphians, who represented 75% of the group’s clients. Meanwhile the rate of Black residents getting the vaccine citywide was 24%.