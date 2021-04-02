Honoring real Black history

Real Black History: Honoring The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Dr. Ala Stanford speaks with reporters at Temple University's Liacouras Center during a 24-hour COVID-19 vaccine clinic organized by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

In a little over a year since it was first recognized, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of nearly every human being on the planet.  And soon it became clear that across the country, Black people were getting sick and dying in disproportionate numbers.

In Philadelphia, one Black doctor stepped up to level the playing field. Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, along with her dedicated team of volunteers, turned their anger into action by testing and vaccinating thousands of people in at-risk communities.

In this episode of WHYY’s Real Black History, we honor those and other Black women who have been out in front in caring for their communities since the start of pandemic, and throughout history. 

