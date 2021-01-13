“I understand the hesitancy. I understand the atrocities that Black people have endured previously and current day,” Stanford said in an Instagram video. “Please, do not allow things of the past and the present prevent you from protecting yourself and those whom you love. There is not enough vaccine to go around, and when it’s gone, it’s gone, until it’s made again.”

The stark racial disparity in vaccine distribution could be due to numerous factors, among them a distrust of medical treatment that stems from racist medical malpractice, including the Tuskegee experiment, in which U.S. officials enrolled Black men in a syphilis study to see what would happen if the disease were untreated for several years.

“If you’re not sure, fill out the form. … And if you know you don’t want it, still complete it and let’s keep talking about it, because we’re breaking records every day with the number of disease and deaths, and statistically, the ones who will continue to die at a greater rate are Black people,” Stanford said.

“I don’t want to see another life lost, especially if it can be prevented.”

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium continues to provide COVID-19 testing in neighborhoods across the city several times per week. Below are the next available testing dates and locations:

Thursday, Jan. 14, 3 to 7 p.m.

Mastery Charter School, Pickett Campus

5700 Wayne Ave., Philadelphia 19144

Friday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deliverance Evangelist Church

2001 W. Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia 19132

Monday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to noon.

Girard College (as part of the annual MLK Day of Service)

2101 S. College Ave., Philadelphia 19121