Mike Pearson has jumped out of airplanes. He’s trained for direct fire, close combat battles in Army Ranger School. He’s ridden motorcycles and driven his body head-first into linemen as a college football player.

Nothing has ever scared him more than COVID-19.

“It is very real,” said the 58-year-old Philadelphian, who has had two relatives die from the disease. “I don’t feel I’m immune from anything.”

Without much else to vest hope in, Pearson looked anxiously to the development of a vaccine as a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. At the same time, he heard a lot of hesitancy surrounding a vaccine from fellow African Americans.

Pearson understood that many Black people come to their distrust of vaccines for good reason. His mother grew up in Alabama, not far from Tuskegee, where the U.S. government infamously enrolled Black men with syphilis in a study to see what would happen when the disease went untreated for years. The patients did not consent to the terms of the study and were not offered treatment, even when an effective one became widely available.

“The Tuskegee Experiments was not something you read about, it was something that affected friends and family in that area,” Pearson said. “We’re fighting against history.”

Still, he felt confident that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines coming to market hadn’t cut corners to get through the regulatory process. He worried that if not enough Black people got the vaccine, it would put them in an even more vulnerable position than they’re already in, where they are more than twice as likely to become hospitalized with COVID-19 than white people.

“That doesn’t help any of us, because it’s going to leave us still subjected to COVID-19,” Pearson said. “It slows everything down, and more people die.”

So he did the only thing he could think of to lead by example and show his faith in the process: He enrolled in the Moderna vaccine trial.

It was as simple as sending a text message. From there, a nurse called him to determine his eligibility. On Nov. 3, Election Day, he traveled to a clinic at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where doctors and researchers spent several hours walking him through paperwork and signing legal documents. Then he was given one dose of either mRNA Moderna vaccine, or a placebo. He went back just before Thanksgiving for the second shot.

“In my mind, I think I had the placebo because it was so painless, even the injection site,” Pearson said. “At the end of the day, I don’t know what I got. But I can tell you, it wasn’t painful, nor was it extremely cumbersome.”

Confidence in a vaccine among African Americans is increasing, but it’s still low. According to the most recent national Pew Research Center poll, 42% of Black adults said they would definitely get or probably get the vaccine for COVID-19 if one were available today — up from 32% in September. They are by far the demographic group most concerned about getting vaccinated: 63% of Hispanic adults and 61% of white adults said they would definitely or probably get it, as well as 83% of English-speaking Asian Americans.

Black people are also the most likely to be affected by COVID-19: More than 70% of those surveyed said they know someone who has been hospitalized or died from the disease.

Locally, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium polled its patients, most of whom are Black, to gauge interest in a vaccine. Out of the 583 people the consortium polled, 87% of whom were Black, the same proportion of people — 42% – said they would get the vaccine as soon as it became available. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they worried the vaccine would be approved without adequate safety.

Officials at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health have heard the concerns about the vaccine being rushed. It’s also heard concerns that Black people will be last in line.

Health Department spokesperson James Garrow said the department is doing its best to honor both sets of concerns.

“We don’t want to make them first, we don’t want to make them last, we want to make sure it’s done in an equitable manner. How do you message that?” he said.

Garrow acknowledged that because of the historical distrust in public health agencies within Black communities, his department might not be the most appropriate to send the message. It is working closely with a vaccine advisory committee to partner with trusted community leaders to get the word out.