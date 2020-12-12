Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Suburban restaurant owners, some of whom were already struggling to stay afloat, believe that Pennsylvania’s latest round of coronavirus mitigation efforts just might be the thing that sinks them.

Several whose restaurants are in Jenkintown’s business district in Montgomery County talked about their worries. Some were angry.

“If you own a restaurant or anything food-related, good luck. Good luck in 2021, I wish you the best. My heart goes out to you. I’m in the same boat,” said Bruce Alfero, owner of Forcella BYOB in Jenkintown, Montgomery County.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new temporary restrictions — effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 8 a.m. Jan 4 — that are designed to stop the spread of the virus and prevent already struggling hospitals from being overwhelmed. The order prohibits in-person dining and alcohol sales, bans indoor activities at theaters and other entertainment businesses and gyms, and places capacity limits on a host of other indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“Look, I get it. You have to protect public safety,” Alfero said. “But at the same time, I hope everybody is going to get used to eating at Applebee’s, and Chili’s, and at the Outback [Steakhouse], because come March, February, if it’s like this, there’s going to be nothing left.”

Under normal circumstances, Forcella BYOB seats only 18 people. But it does not have the ability to offer outdoor dining, and even the previous capacity restrictions on indoor dining were putting a stress on his restaurant, Alfero said — he could seat only four people at any given time.

His main gripe is with the timing — or the lack of it for those who work in the restaurant industry.

“Give people more than a day and a half’s notice to get their stuff in order,” Alfero said. “It’s so nice to give me less than 36 hours’ notice. There are bartenders, waiters, busboys … who literally live check to check to check, and you want to give them less than 36 hours’ notice? That’s nice. That’s great.”

At the nearby Drake Tavern, the new restrictions mean another tough reckoning.

“We’ve had people working here for 15 years, and we had to lay them off. And so now, with the governor coming on and restricting us and imposing the new rules … We’re all heartbroken because once again we have to make the business decision of laying people off, and it’s the holiday season,” said the Drake’s manager, Larissa Chomiak. “It’s not going to be a happy holiday at all.”

Even before the latest round of restrictions, the Drake had to cut back on hours and staff, Chomiak said.

“This past week we actually had to cut down on our hours because of loss of business,” she said. The restaurant is now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

With such uncertainty, Chomiak said this latest wave will be unsustainable for workers. And even though the restaurant can do outdoor dining, dipping temperatures may freeze that out, she said.

“It looks like being the winter, it’s all going to be takeout orders,” Chomiak said.

One restaurant had been preparing all summer for this possibility.

“With the colder months coming, we got about six heaters that we put in between each table, which we knew would be helpful during this time bracing for another shutdown, which we knew would probably be coming in the colder months. So we have that all set up outside now,” said Dan Katz, owner of the West Avenue Grille.

Dedicated to outdoor dining at West Avenue Grille now are nine tables, 6 feet apart from one another.

“With people not being able to eat indoors and wanting to get out and get out to a restaurant, I feel like they’ll really be able to utilize our outdoor dining,” Katz said.