Wolf announces Pa. indoor dining ban, closure of gyms, theaters for three weeks

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine have announced sweeping new restrictions throughout Pennsylvania to help curb the current surge in coronavirus cases.

Under the new order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 12, indoor dining across the commonwealth is prohibited and businesses such as theaters and gyms must also close for three weeks. The mitigation order will remain in place until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.

“With these measures in place, we hope to accomplish three goals: First, stop the devastating spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth,” Wolf said. “Second, keep our hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed. And third, help Pennsylvanians get through the holiday season — and closer to a widely available vaccine – as safely as possible. This is a bridge to a better future in Pennsylvania.”

The hope is these efforts will help take the strain off overburdened health care systems in the state.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, the president and CEO of Geisinger, a regional health system based in Pennsylvania and South Jersey, spoke during Thursday’s press conference about what the organization has seen in hospitals and facilities over the last few weeks.

Over the last six weeks, Geisinger has seen a tripling of the number of COVID-positive patients since mid-October. If you go back to Labor day, that number has sextupled.

“In this recent wave, we are seeing a spike that is more than double than what we saw in the spring,” Ryu said. “The trajectory and the rate-of-climb of the virus are things that make us very concerned.”

The restrictions come as COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket, with 5,892 people in Pennsylvania hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. Also on Thursday, 11,972 new positive cases were announced, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 45,289.

“We all hoped it would not come to this,” Wolf said. “But the current state of the surge in Pennsylvania though will not allow us to wait. We need to slow the spread right now in order to save lives. If we don’t, we are going to be in big trouble.”