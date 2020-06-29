Pa. coronavirus recovery: Small-business grant program to assist ‘mom and pop shops’

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Updated 2:55 p.m.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 85,988 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 6,614 deaths in the commonwealth.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health reported 25,991 cases and 1,579 deaths.

Daily COVID case counts in Philly no longer falling

After weeks of declining new case numbers, “daily COVID case counts in Philadelphia are no longer falling,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on Monday. “That, combined with the rise of cases throughout the country, is troubling.” Over the weekend, the City confirmed 298 new cases of the coronavirus, but recorded no new fatalities.

The City has mandated mask-wearing both indoors and when outside and when near people not in the same household, in response to the increase. Farley warned that spikes in other states could push rates up again in Pennsylvania, and said the City “will be cautious about any further restarting of activities.”

Philadelphia is slated to move to the “green” phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday, June 3, but Philadelphia officials said they might be updating that timeline during a press conference on Tuesday, June 30.

Statewide, Pennsylvania recorded 492 additional positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, raising the total to 85,988 since the start of the pandemic. New cases have plateaued, averaging 532 a day during the previous week. That’s down from a peak of nearly 2,000 cases a day in April.