Pa. coronavirus recovery: PennDOT again extends driver’s license dates

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 83,770 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 6,557 deaths in the commonwealth.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 25,550 cases, with 1,579 deaths.

PennDOT extends expiration on licenses and permits

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced yet another extension to expiration dates on driver’s licenses, identity cards, and learner’s permits in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, PennDOT automatically renewed all documents set to expire from March 16, 2020, through July 31, 2020, through the end of next month, in an effort to limit virus exposure in driver’s licensing centers. The extension also applies to temporary camera cards.

The agency issued a similar renewal notice in May for drivers’ documents set to expire earlier in the year.

Vehicle registrations, auto inspections, and handicap parking placards that were previously extended through the end of June are not covered by the latest extension.