‘Green’ doesn’t mean ‘go’: Pa. workers weigh risks, benefits of job reopenings

Decisions like these are becoming more common, if not any easier. Since peaking during the week of May 2, the number of people filing “continuing claims” for unemployment compensation fell by 639,328 — one approximation of the number of people who have returned to the workforce.

By July 3, all of Pennsylvania is supposed to have entered Gov. Tom Wolf’s “green” phase of reopening, when most kinds of businesses can restore limited operations after three months of restrictions. During that time, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate hit a record 15%, and many businesses closed permanently. Now, many jobless workers are being called back — even if life has not returned to normal.

“Some of the workers are going to ask, `Do I go back?’ Because some of them potentially are going to have some good reasons not to go back,” said Sharon Dietrich, litigation director with Community Legal Services.

Jen was able to work out a deal with her employer to get more time before coming back full-time, but child care remains a top concern. In April, a survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center found that 60% of child care providers closed because of the coronavirus. Many may never reopen.

Democrats and some Republicans in Congress are now calling for the next coronavirus stimulus bill to provide more aid to the industry and to parents, acknowledging that the economy cannot fully recover if parents are kept out of the workforce.

Pre-existing medical conditions and workplace safety are other factors weighing on individual workers considering a return to their jobs.

WITF reported that doctors are concerned about patients with conditions such as diabetes or immunocompromising disorders, as they are at higher risk of hospitalization or dying if they contract COVID-19. But many cannot afford to stay home.

Workplace safety is another cause for concern. Businesses must follow a dizzying array of new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as state — and in some cases local — governments. Last week, Philadelphia’s City Council made it illegal to retaliate against employees who raise issues about coronavirus safety at their jobs.

Restrictions on the occupancy of buildings, distance between workspaces, and safety equipment are all meant to mitigate the risk of transmitting the virus, but enforcement of these overlapping orders is patchy.

On May 29, OSHA cited a nursing home in Georgia for COVID-19-related violations, the first time that agency had done so in the more than two months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

At the state level, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has received 19,285 complaints filed through its form to flag businesses that do not adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

“If there is a blatant disregard, the department has the ability, working with other state agencies, to take enforcement action against the business the complaint is filed against,” said Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle.

He could not say how many of these complaints had been investigated, but said that earlier in the pandemic “a large number of items filed to this form … were not legitimate.”