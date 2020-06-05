Teens as ‘essential’ workers: How high schoolers stepped up for family during COVID-19

Sherlyn Bailon, 17, got hired as a cashier at DeKalb Supermarket last fall. She said, at first, the job, which paid $7.75 an hour, was just for spending money, and was a lower priority than schoolwork and lacrosse practice.

Coronavirus changed that. Bailon’s mother, who is also undocumented, lost hours at her job at a eyeglass warehouse in Collegeville. Suddenly, the high school junior was a key household contributor, helping her mother support her two younger brothers on a pandemic-boosted wage of $8.50 an hour.

“I am, as they say, an essential worker. So if my mom needs money for food, I am going to give it to her,” Bailon said. “Right now the money I get is honestly useful to the family.”

The Norristown School District began remote learning in mid-April. Since then, when Bailon has to pick between school and work, school often loses. She’s been working five days a week, and her schedule is always shifting.

“It’s not like I can do anything about it,” Bailon said. “If I have to go in, I will go in. Money is money.”

Daisy Bailon, Sherlyn’s mother, said she feels like her daughter has juggled her obligations well.

“It’s good she is earning money…and as long as she doesn’t get sick, it is fine that she is working and doing school at the same time,” she said in spanish.

‘My head was not in school most of the time’

Jill Myers has long been used to her students at Norristown Area High School balancing work and school obligations.

Many of the families in the district were already struggling before the pandemic hit: about 70% of students there are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

“We know that a lot of our students, once they get their working papers at 14, are quick to get out in the field,” said the 9th grade English teacher, who has been in the district for 14 years. “It’s very important for them financially to help support their families.”

Myers said, when in-person learning was shut down by the coronavirus, lots of students went from part-time to full-time work.

For teachers, that meant balancing their commitment to education with the knowledge that many students were unavailable for big stretches of the day. Some Norristown High School teachers offered live Google Hangout sessions, but students were not penalized if they did not attend. Work could be turned in at any time, and students were not allowed to fail solely based on their performance from mid-March through the end of the school year.

“We want to keep our school rigorous, and we want our kids to have the same education as everybody else,” Myers said. “But we also understand they have a lot of challenges that other districts don’t have.”

By mid-March, Gloria Lumbrano-Torres had already fallen behind on her school work after having an abortion. She then began missing class for doctor’s appointments, and it was hard to focus on school when she was there.

“My head was not in school most of the time,” she said. “I feel like I was thinking more about that situation than school. I just felt lost.”

Then, working six days a week made it feel impossible to make up the school work she had missed.

In Mid-May, Lumbrano-Torres got a headache, and then a fever. She had fallen sick with COVID-19. The illness left her bedridden, but only for a few days.

“It wasn’t that bad, honestly,” she said.

Lumbrano-Torres and Bailon said they think an estimated five employees of DeKalb Supermarket have gotten COVID-19. Reached by phone, the grocery store’s manager declined to comment.

Catching COVID-19 has been many essential workers’ greatest fear, but for Lumbrano-Torres it had a silver lining: the virus forced her to stay home from the supermarket, giving her time to catch up on her school work.

“I honestly think that if I hadn’t gotten sick…I wouldn’t [have been] able to graduate,” she said. “Because I was trying to catch up with my work.”

Lumbrano-Torres isn’t thrilled about her virtual graduation, scheduled for next week. But, she said, she is relieved to no longer have to juggle work and school, at least until she heads to Montgomery County Community College in the fall.

This summer she plans to keep working at the supermarket. Her first priority, she said, is saving for a car to have once she starts college.

After that, hopefully, a record player.