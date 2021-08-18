Philly students get vaxxed at the zoo before heading back to school

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia partnered with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event at the Philadelphia Zoo on Tuesday.

The event is the first of its kind for the school district, but arrives after months of partnering with CHOP to organize other vaccination clinics around the city.

Sophia Collins, project manager with the PolicyLab, and co-creator of the Philly Teen Vaxx Ambassador Program, said the event was an attempt to “think outside of the box, to have fun … as a traction for 12+ kids to become vaccinated.”

The event was open to everyone who is eligible for the vaccine, and included free admission and parking for the Philadelphia Zoo.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 16 have been eligible to get the Pfizer shot since May, but Collins said there are still a lot of kids they need to reach.

They intentionally chose to host the event in West Philadelphia. “We spend time looking at the demographic of Philly and see where there is the most need,” said Collins.