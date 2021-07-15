As delta variant spreads in U.S., Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccinations stall

This story originally appeared on WITF.

The number of people lining up for COVID-19 vaccines has slowed to a trickle, while more than half of Pennsylvanians remain unvaccinated and a more contagious version of the virus is spreading in parts of the U.S.

Nearly 5.6 million people in Pennsylvania are immunized against the virus, according to the state Department of Health. That’s almost 44% of the state’s population. The nationwide average is 48%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over 61% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated, according to the health department. That number has barely moved in recent weeks. Health department spokesman Mark O’Neill said the rate of new first-time vaccinations has been slowing for the past two months.

The good news, O’Neill noted, is that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths also are at their lowest levels since the virus arrived in the commonwealth in March 2020. That’s the direct result of people getting vaccinated.

O’Neill said health care leaders are working to reach holdouts, such as some younger adults.

“There are people who are not even necessarily against getting vaccinated, they just haven’t done it yet,” O’Neill said. “And they’re people we can certainly reach.”