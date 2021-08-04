‘A war against ourselves’: Why Pa. and N.J. are preparing now for a delta variant surge

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have so far been shielded from the worst outbreaks of the delta variant, unlike places like Louisiana and Florida, which have seen rampant spread and flooded hospitals. But experts, and new data, indicate the calm is unlikely to last long.

The lessened spread locally, at least thus far, likely owes to generally higher vaccination rates in the northeastern United States and other complex factors, ranging from varying population density to tourism. Even so, Dr. Esther Chernak, director of the Center for Public Health Readiness and Communication at Drexel University, says rates are virtually guaranteed to continue to increase locally.

“It’s just beginning to be experienced in this area. I think we’re on the uptick here,” she said. “The issue with the delta variant is that it’s going to find the most vulnerable part of our community.”

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey are below the national case rate of 26 infections per 100,000 residents. However, there is also a noticeable disparity between the two states — with New Jersey seeing more cases thus far than the Keystone State, despite a higher vaccination rate.

Although about 66% of residents in both states have received at least one vaccine shot, New Jersey has a higher portion of its population fully vaccinated at 59%, compared to 53% in Pennsylvania. Nevertheless, New Jersey is seeing new infections at a higher rate: about 11 per 100,000 residents, compared to 8 per 100,000 in Pennsylvania. The cases add up to a triple-digit case increase in both states over the last two weeks. Although death rates have generally lagged infections and, nationally, elderly people have been vaccinated at higher rates, the increased contagiousness of the delta variant means that mass outbreaks would still be deadly.