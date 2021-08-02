Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

At The King of Shave in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, owner Diego Rivera wore a mask while cutting hair. One swivel chair over, barber Gene Gallagher did not. Both said they are fully vaccinated, but made the decision based on a personal level of comfort.

“I’ve got two kids and I don’t want to bring this to the house,” said Rivera, whose daughters are ages 9 and 10, and therefore not yet eligible to be vaccinated. A sign posted on the door and in front of a cutout of a young James Dean read: “Mask optional for vaccinated.” Rivera said that could soon change depending on how case levels progress.

As new information about the delta variant’s contagiousness — even among the vaccinated — emerged in recent weeks, new government masking recommendations rolled out. With Philadelphia, New Jersey, and the Centers for Disease Control urging, but not mandating, more mask-wearing indoors, some business owners are making their own strict mitigation rules, while others are planning for a “normal” summer.

Rivera, in addition to weighing mandatory masking, is planning other adjustments as well. The barbershop will bring back a service that has been suspended, the shave, but only for those with proof of vaccination.

“We adjust for what the CDC says … and then we do what we assess is safe for us,” said Gallagher.

Having suffered through forced closures and business restrictions last year, some food businesses are also weighing when to exceed government recommendations this time.

“They’re just very nervous,” said Ben Fileccia, director of operations and strategy for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association. On one hand, he said, hosts, servers, and managers faced verbal and sometimes physical abuse when enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing last year. On the other, Fileccia said restaurants fear another shutdown order and want to show they are not part of the spread at all costs.

Some restaurants are requiring their employees to wear masks again, he said. Others are contemplating what requiring proof of vaccination for workers and diners could look like, following the example of one high-end restaurant group with eateries in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Cornerstone Bistro, in Wayne, is one of the first restaurants in the region to take that step, announcing on social media that it would be moving to a vaccine passport model on Aug. 4.

CORNERSTONE WILL BE IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS WED 8/4 “All guests dining indoors WILL BE REQUIRED to show vaccine cards.” ⁦@PHLBizJournal⁩⁩⁩ ⁦@BusinessInsider⁩ ⁦⁦@washingtonpost⁩ ⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦@IndpRestaurants⁩ https://t.co/GdY6hQDmGl — Cornerstone Wayne (@CornerstoneWayn) July 30, 2021

Chef-owner Christine Kondra said she and her husband decided to start requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, rather than require all diners to wear masks.

“Our number one concern is our staff, and our guests, and our community,” she said.

After posting about the decision on Twitter and Instagram, the response has been mostly positive. But some people have unleashed abuse in the wake of the announcement, said Kondra, in social media comments and calls to the restaurant.

“People kept saying … I was a Nazi, this is how Nazi Germany started, we’re the Gestapo, we’re Kim Jong [Un], they will do everything in their power to make sure that we fail,” she said.