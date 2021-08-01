Philly, several suburban counties now seeing substantial COVID-19 transmission

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

After a period of relative calm, with new coronavirus cases declining over the course of several months, many counties throughout the Delaware Valley are seeing “substantial” levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Thursday released updated guidance for fully-vaccinated people, calling for mask-wearing in public, indoor spaces in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Philadelphia, as well as Montgomery and Delaware counties, now fall under the substantial transmission umbrella, as defined by the CDC.

In South Jersey, Atlantic, Burlington, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties are experiencing substantial transmission of the virus, as are all three counties in neighboring Delaware. Cape May County is seeing high transmission.