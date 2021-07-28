Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli now “strongly recommend” that residents wear face masks indoors “when there is increased risk,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Murphy tweeted the announcement Wednesday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its guidance and recommended that masks be worn indoors where there is what it calls substantial or high spread of the virus. Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties have experienced substantial spread of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the CDC’s Data Tracker, and would fall under that new guidance.

Following yesterday’s announcement by @CDCgov regarding masking, @NJDeptofHealth Commissioner Persichilli and I strongly recommend that both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents wear masks in indoor settings when there is increased risk. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 28, 2021

Increased risk situations include crowded settings, activities when in close contact with others, or when the vaccination status of other people is unknown.

“Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction,” Murphy and Persichilli said in a joint statement Wednesday.