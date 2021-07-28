New Jersey officials now ‘strongly recommend’ wearing masks indoors
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli now “strongly recommend” that residents wear face masks indoors “when there is increased risk,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Murphy tweeted the announcement Wednesday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its guidance and recommended that masks be worn indoors where there is what it calls substantial or high spread of the virus. Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties have experienced substantial spread of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the CDC’s Data Tracker, and would fall under that new guidance.
Following yesterday’s announcement by @CDCgov regarding masking, @NJDeptofHealth Commissioner Persichilli and I strongly recommend that both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents wear masks in indoor settings when there is increased risk.
Increased risk situations include crowded settings, activities when in close contact with others, or when the vaccination status of other people is unknown.
“Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction,” Murphy and Persichilli said in a joint statement Wednesday.
“New data suggests the delta variant is more transmissible even among vaccinated individuals, which is why we are making this strong recommendation,” they said.
The Garden State was the last in the region to lift its mask mandate in May, just in time for Memorial Day. Murphy, who is running for reelection this fall, has so far resisted reimplementing a mask mandate. On Monday, the Democrat said it would take “a collection of data points” for him to re-institute a mask mandate.
Murphy has stood firm in not implementing a statewide mask mandate for when schools re-open for in-person learning in the fall. This is despite a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics that all students, teachers, and staff wear masks, regardless of vaccination. The AAP cited that a significant portion of the student population does not qualify for vaccines yet.
A group of parents, meanwhile, have sued Murphy as well as the state’s health and education commissioners to block any mask mandate that might be instituted in public schools.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
