N.J. becomes last state in the region to lift mask mandate

Beginning Friday, May 28, in time for Memorial Day, New Jersey will no longer require people to wear masks indoors or stay physically distanced. Businesses can still require face masks for employees and customers.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the change Monday, making New Jersey one of the last states to formally announce it is lifting its mask guidance in deference to recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Taking questions from reporters after his remarks, Murphy said decisions by Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware to lift their own mandates didn’t pressure him to act, per se, but they did play a role.

“If you’re the only state in the entire neighborhood, and everybody else is doing something differently, at a certain point it puts a significant amount of pressure on our business community,” he said, noting it’s easy for New Jersians to hop on a train and go to dinner in New York or Pennsylvania, instead of closer to home.