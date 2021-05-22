N.J. hosts ‘Grateful for the Shot’ vaccine clinics in collaboration with faith-based organizations
In a continued effort to combat vaccine hesitancy, fourteen religious organizations in New Jersey are hosting a “Grateful for the Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting this weekend.
The partnership with the Governor’s Office, the First Lady’s Office, the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, and New Jersey faith leaders will bring the vaccine to religious communities across the Garden State.
The events are part of “Operation Jersey Summer,” a statewide campaign focused on getting all eligible people who live, work, or study in New Jersey to get vaccinated. Included in the initiative are several incentives to convince people to go get their shot.
Each Grateful for the Shot event will feature a block party — to create a relaxed, community atmosphere, with food, music, and prizes for attendees and their families.
“Our diverse group of faith leaders are trusted members of the community, and trust is critical in winning our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “For the last several months, our houses of worship have generously turned their sanctuaries and community rooms into vaccination centers for their congregants. … We are building on these efforts and making the vaccination process easy and accessible for our underserved communities.”
As of May 21, more than 4 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated.
Here are a list of congregations participating in Grateful for the Shot events:
Saturday, May 22
Church of the Good Shepherd
110 Buckingham Drive, Willingboro, NJ 08046
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Shiloh AME Zion Church
129 William Street, Englewood, NJ 07631
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Beginnings/CEA/PBCIP
Farnham Park, 1648 Baird Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103
1 to 4 p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
1837 Northeast Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360
2 to 5 p.m.
Dominion Hope of Glory
337 Avon Ave., Newark, NJ 07108
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
12 State St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003
3 to 6 p.m.
Victory in Christ Christian Center
1055 Delsea Dr., Westville NJ 08093
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wallace Temple AME Zion Church
26 W. 16th St., Bayonne. NJ 07002
2 to 5 p.m.
All Saints Episcopal Church, in collaboration with La Casa De La Tia Restaurant
202 Main St., Lakewood, NJ
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and Bethel AME Church Passaic
163 Autumn St., Passaic, NJ 07055
1 to 4 p.m.
The United Methodist Church of Bound Brook
150 W. Union Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hollywood Blue Ribbon & African Diaspora for Justice
256 Hollywood Ave., Hillside, NJ 07205
4 to 7 p.m.
New Zion Baptist Church
800-822 Flora St., Elizabeth, NJ 07201
12:30 to 3 p.m.
