In a continued effort to combat vaccine hesitancy, fourteen religious organizations in New Jersey are hosting a “Grateful for the Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting this weekend.

The partnership with the Governor’s Office, the First Lady’s Office, the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, and New Jersey faith leaders will bring the vaccine to religious communities across the Garden State.

The events are part of “Operation Jersey Summer,” a statewide campaign focused on getting all eligible people who live, work, or study in New Jersey to get vaccinated. Included in the initiative are several incentives to convince people to go get their shot.