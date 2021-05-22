COVID-19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. hosts ‘Grateful for the Shot’ vaccine clinics in collaboration with faith-based organizations

Keidy Ventura receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J., Monday, April 19, 2021. Ventura wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect her multi-generational family that she lives with. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In a continued effort to combat vaccine hesitancy, fourteen religious organizations in New Jersey are hosting a “Grateful for the Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting this weekend.

The partnership with the Governor’s Office, the First Lady’s Office, the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, and New Jersey faith leaders will bring the vaccine to religious communities across the Garden State.

The events are part of “Operation Jersey Summer,” a statewide campaign focused on getting all eligible people who live, work, or study in New Jersey to get vaccinated. Included in the initiative are several incentives to convince people to go get their shot.

Each Grateful for the Shot event will feature a block party — to create a relaxed, community atmosphere, with food, music, and prizes for attendees and their families.

“Our diverse group of faith leaders are trusted members of the community, and trust is critical in winning our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “For the last several months, our houses of worship have generously turned their sanctuaries and community rooms into vaccination centers for their congregants. … We are building on these efforts and making the vaccination process easy and accessible for our underserved communities.”

As of May 21, more than 4 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated.

Here are a list of congregations participating in Grateful for the Shot events:

Saturday, May 22

Church of the Good Shepherd

110 Buckingham Drive, Willingboro, NJ 08046

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Sunday, May 23

Shiloh AME Zion Church

129 William Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

New Beginnings/CEA/PBCIP

Farnham Park, 1648 Baird Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103

1 to 4 p.m.

 

Shiloh Baptist Church

1837 Northeast Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360

2 to 5 p.m.

 

Dominion Hope of Glory

337 Avon Ave., Newark, NJ 07108

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Sacred Heart Church

12 State St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

3 to 6 p.m.

 

Victory in Christ Christian Center

1055 Delsea Dr., Westville NJ 08093

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Wallace Temple AME Zion Church

26 W. 16th St., Bayonne. NJ 07002

2 to 5 p.m.

 

All Saints Episcopal Church, in collaboration with La Casa De La Tia Restaurant

202 Main St., Lakewood, NJ

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and Bethel AME Church Passaic

163 Autumn St., Passaic, NJ 07055

1 to 4 p.m.

 

The United Methodist Church of Bound Brook

150 W. Union Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

 

Hollywood Blue Ribbon & African Diaspora for Justice

256 Hollywood Ave., Hillside, NJ 07205

4 to 7 p.m.

 

New Zion Baptist Church

800-822 Flora St., Elizabeth, NJ 07201

12:30 to 3 p.m.

Part of the series

