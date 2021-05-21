A tale of two red counties: How vaccine efforts are playing out across Pa.

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

On a sunny afternoon this week, Jason Kramer, a pharmacist in Danville, Pennsylvania, went to an amusement park, but not for fun.

He was there to give out COVID-19 shots.

Kramer works at Danville Pharmacy, a local business in a town of about 5,000 in largely rural Montour County, where support for former President Donald Trump is robust and skepticism about the pandemic can be common. But Kramer said that, in his experience, it’s been fairly easy for his pharmacy, which works closely with the county on vaccine distribution, to get shots in arms.

He thinks a lot of it comes down to trust.

“We’re very hands-on,” he said. “We’re a small-town pharmacy. So, you know, we had a significantly good rapport with the community … I think our name, within the town of Danville, certainly carries some weight and probably helped us with credibility.”

Vaccination rates vary wildly in different parts of Pennsylvania.

The state is home to one of the bluest congressional districts in the country, as well as 47 counties — out of 67 total — where more than 60% of voters went for Trump.

But although those political extremes affect attitudes toward the pandemic, they don’t cleanly predict the willingness to get shots. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the rates of people who consider themselves at least somewhat hesitant to get the vaccine range between 12% and 19% in Pennsylvania’s counties. Philadelphia, the bluest place in the state, is on the high end with 17% hesitancy — a statistic that public officials have theorized is due, at least in part, to historic health care inequities in communities of color.

And while many of the state’s reddest counties are at the bottom of the list in terms of total vaccination rates, other deep-red counties have seen more people get the jab per capita than reliably blue areas. In the Philadelphia suburbs, local leaders attributed lags early in the vaccine rollout to not getting enough doses from the state to cover their populous areas.

Particularly in some of the state’s most rural counties, factors that seem to matter most when it comes to getting vaccines in arms are logistical: namely, population density and existing health care infrastructure.

Consider two counties, both far outside major metro areas, with similar populations: Montour, in central Pennsylvania, where Kramer works, and Potter, along the commonwealth’s northern tier.