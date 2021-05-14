All politics is national — Pa. voters driven to engage with local races amid larger polarization

One example is electing judges who will be conscious of systemic bias when handling charges like those stemming from marijuana possession — for which Black people are arrested at higher rates than white people in Pennsylvania and nationwide. Arrington, who is a registered Democrat, identifies as someone who considers many points of view outside partisan boundaries. At the local level, she said she is trying to screen for candidates who care about equality, have experience, and belong to a religious faith, as she does.

But the first issue Arrington listed as important to her this year is hyperlocal: reducing construction on a busy street near her home.

Winnie Okello, a civil engineer in Harrisburg and board member of the group Young Professionals of Color, said it was a slate of city issues, like a comprehensive plan and a new police advisory board, that brought her further into local politics this year. Far more involved than the average voter, she has been working to support civic engagement in Harrisburg through online discussions unpacking complex local issues and inviting leaders or candidates to talk. The magisterial district judge races are among many she is watching closely.

“It’s important to vote for people who really understand how to interpret those laws, those ordinances, but also folks who understand it’s real people,” Okello said. “It’s your fellow brothers and sisters in this community who at times, yes, they may make faulty decisions, but they also are worth redeeming whenever possible and however possible.”

Okello, who is in her 30s and a Democrat, first honed in on local elections several years ago. Back then, her interest came from tensions at the federal level. Watching former President Barack Obama struggle to get proposals through a gridlocked Congress caused her to take a broader view of who is integral to creating change, she said.

Linda Good, 71, is another voter who has been paying attention to local primaries for years. She said she votes to help prevent such elections from becoming “popularity contests” that weaken the democratic process by potentially barring the best candidates from the general election.

While many judge candidates cross-file in both major parties, Good, a registered Republican in Lebanon County, said partisan politics would ideally not be an option in judicial races. She is also looking for signs that local candidates are revealing their politics by weighing in on national debates. She’s specifically against “court packing,” the idea some Democrats have proposed to increase the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices while Biden is president in order to tilt the ideological balance toward their favor.

“If somebody had made that comment and even though they’re running for a much lower judgeship, at the state level, it would still bother me to know that this person would be in favor of court packing the Supreme Court,” she said.

Like Arrington, Good said she intends to choose candidates based on their experience, and she would like to see more women on the bench. But when it comes to aspiring local judges, she said, finding information about them can be difficult. It’s challenging even for someone who has for decades voted in the Pa. primaries, which she said are too often “underreported” and “underhyped.”

Other voters noted the time it takes to identify and research local candidates, let alone vote. Dustin Brace, a 33-year-old Democrat from the Waynesboro area of Franklin County, has been writing to lawmakers in support of maintaining the state’s no-excuse mail voting law. Because he is a federal employee whose office is out of state, that option is critical to him. Brace has also become more active in talking with people with whom he may disagree about issues like gun rights and COVID-19 vaccinations. But in mid-April, the details of local races were still hazy.

“I’ve heard more about the bigger races that are further down the road than the primaries that are coming up,” he said, referencing Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

For Michael Garcia, 69, a Republican in Franklin County originally from Cuba, the judicial elections connect to concerns that state courts overstepped in their rulings around the 2020 election. He changed his registration from Independent in March.

“When Pennsylvania challenged the election results last year, I watched three hours of hearings,” he said. “At the end of those three hours, I was totally convinced that there were shenanigans going on.” There’s been no evidence to suggest the 2020 election saw widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania or elsewhere. Dozens of court challenges alleging such failed in court systems across the country, including many presided over by judges appointed by Trump.

Garcia, said he was still learning about the candidates, but that he would choose based on who would not “legislate from the bench.”