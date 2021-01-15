‘I don’t know where to move’: Philly immigrants who’ve lived through coups warn of the rise of fringe groups

When Luis Manuel Colmenares saw far-right extremists storm the U.S. Capitol last week, he couldn’t help but find similarities to the first attempted coup he lived through in his home country of Venezuela on Feb. 4, 1992.

That coup was led by the military – including Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez who years later became president of the country – in an attempt to overthrow the second oldest democracy in South America at the time. For Colmenares, the 1992 coup attempt and the mob of insurrectionists that marauded the halls of Congress serve as reminders of how fragile democracies can be and how these movements are years in the making, no matter the underlying reasons.

In Venezuela, the coup attempt was a response to years of economic inequality where the rich made financial gains and the poor continued seeing their wallets squeezed by rising inflation.

“It was something that didn’t show up spontaneously,” said Colmenares, who now lives in Chester County.

While the insurrection in Washington, D.C., wasn’t as deadly as Venezuela’s – more than 50 people, mainly civilians, were killed that day – there were still fatalities. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer who was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher, died in D.C.

But like Venezuela’s coup attempt, President Donald Trump loyalists failed in their efforts. The Trump supporters couldn’t overturn a fair election that Trump falsely claimed was rigged against him.