Retired Delco firefighter arrested for hurling fire extinguisher at Capitol Police during riot

A Delaware County man is suspected of assaulting three Capitol Police officers with a fire extinguisher during last week’s violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

His alleged crime appears to be separate from a different high-profile fire extinguisher incident, in which Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknik was struck and killed with one as the pro-Trump mob overtook the Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C. has been investigating and prosecuting insurrectionists nationally. Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter from Chester, was allegedly caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at a group of officers. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning and now faces three felony counts of assaulting a police officer.