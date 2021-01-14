Retired Delco firefighter arrested for hurling fire extinguisher at Capitol Police during riot
A Delaware County man is suspected of assaulting three Capitol Police officers with a fire extinguisher during last week’s violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.
His alleged crime appears to be separate from a different high-profile fire extinguisher incident, in which Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknik was struck and killed with one as the pro-Trump mob overtook the Capitol.
The U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C. has been investigating and prosecuting insurrectionists nationally. Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter from Chester, was allegedly caught on video hurling a fire extinguisher at a group of officers. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning and now faces three felony counts of assaulting a police officer.
The alleged assault came as rioters breached a line of Capitol officers and surged toward the building, where lawmakers were inside debating certification of the 2020 election. The Wall Street Journal has released video that allegedly shows Sanford throwing an extinguisher at a group of officers. CBS News reported that images of a man at the rally with a hat emblazoned “CFD” — the initials of the Chester Fire Department — was Sanford.
Federal officials have said Sanford will make an initial court appearance in Philadelphia at 1 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
