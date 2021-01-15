Delaware man who waved Confederate flag during Capitol riot in federal custody

A Delaware man pictured marching through the U.S. Capitol last week during a deadly insurrection by pro-Trump rioters has been arrested along with his son on unspecified federal charges, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Kevin Seefried, 51, and his son Hunter, who live in Laurel, a small town in southwest Sussex County, turned themselves in to Delaware State Police. They face a court hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Wilmington.

Kim Reeves of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware said the Seefrieds will have their initial appearance in Wilmington, but the case will be prosecuted in Washington, D.C., by their counterparts there.