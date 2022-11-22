On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

Schaeffer didn’t waste any time.

He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally in nearby Washington, D.C., but decided to relax at his date’s home instead of attending.

Once he saw the mayhem, Schaeffer pivoted and took an Uber to the scene. The 34-year-old Milton, Delaware, resident didn’t just watch the action, however.

He saw Capitol police officers fighting off the rioters attempting to breach the building. So he climbed a short wall to get closer to the entrance, walked in through a broken window, and spent the next 28 minutes chanting and marching with the insurrectionists, taking photos and recording videos throughout.

After leaving, Schaefer watched rioters destroy CNN’s camera equipment and later bragged that he encouraged the damage.

Over the next week, Schaefer posted images on Facebook about the insurrection, noting that he’d “been tear gassed 10 times” inside the Capitol.

He cursed CNN, reiterated the widely disproven theory that Democrats “stole the election” for fellow Delawerean Joe Biden, and complained that “they’re calling a few impassioned people who took selfies an insurrection, Gimme a break.”

Now, nearly two years later, Schaefer will be going to federal prison for a month. He’ll also pay $2,500 in restitution.