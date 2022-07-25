What Jan. 6 probe revealed: Takeaways from summer hearings

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said in an election night speech. “Frankly, we did win this election.”

For the next eight weeks Trump battled in court challenging the election results. When one judge after another rejected or declined to take up Trump’s claims of voter fraud, the defeated president latched on to another plan, from a conservative law professor John Eastman, to challenge the results when Congress met to certify the election, scheduled for Jan. 6.

Trump met privately with members of Congress who would reject the election results from their states, and encouraged hundreds of electors to send Congress his name as the winner, rather than Biden.

But “over and over again,” Cheney said, the president was told there was no voter fraud that could have tipped the election.

“This is bull—-,” former Attorney General Bill Barr testified that he told the president.

When told of Barr’s interview to an AP reporter declaring there was no fraud, the president threw his lunch in the Oval Office dining room. “There was ketchup dripping down the wall,” testified former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who helped the president’s valet mop it up.

‘We’re going to walk down to the Capitol’

The committee revealed new evidence that the attack on the Capitol was not a spontaneous event but one set in motion by the president’s actions.

Summoning supporters to Washington for a “big” rally Jan. 6, Trump spoke before the crowd at the Ellipse outside the White House and sent them marching to the Capitol.

“We’re going to walk down — and I’ll be there with you,” Trump told the crowd. “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

The committee revealed in text messages from rally organizer Kylie Kremer that there were plans for a second stage to be set up outside the Capitol, which sits across from the Supreme Court.

Alarmed, White House counsel Pat Cipollone scrambled to prevent Trump from going to the Capitol, desperately worried that if he did, it would be seen as the president interfering with the U.S. election.

“We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen,” Hutchinson recalled Cipollone telling her.

After Trump left the rally stage, he had a confrontation with the security agent driving the presidential SUV, demanding to be taken to the Capitol, Hutchinson said. It’s an account that the Secret Service denies. But the service has not publicly testified about it as Hutchinson has under oath.

Instead, the security detail drove Trump back to the White House, where an aide told him about the riot at the Capitol.

“Within 15 minutes of leaving the stage, President Trump knew that the Capitol was besieged and under attack,” Cheney said.

And then Trump went into the Oval Office dining room and for the next three hours refused to call off the mob, watching it all on TV.

“You know, Commander in Chief, you got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there’s nothing? No call? Nothing? Zero?” testified Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

“For hours, Donald Trump chose not to answer the pleas from Congress, from his own party, and from all across our nation to do what his oath required,” Cheney said. “He refused to defend our nation and our Constitution.”

The attack: ‘It was carnage, it was chaos’

From the opening hearing, the Jan. 6 committee showed that the attack on the Capitol was not some visit by tourists, as some Trump allies have since maintained, but a gruesome, grisly, deadly fight.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Carolyn Edwards testified about the “war scene” as she stood on the Capitol’s West Front trying to push back the mob — some armed with shields, flag poles, stun guns, bear spray, and guns.

“It was carnage, it was chaos,” she said. “I was slipping in people’s blood.”