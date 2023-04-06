Authorities interviewed Nolf about two weeks after the insurrection, according to a Statement of Facts filed with the U.S. District Court complaint. Nolf told them he attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally with his son and went to the Capitol afterward but remained “on the steps” and “stood back from the police line.”

An FBI agent from Wilmington interviewed Kepley in January 2022 and she told them she went to the rally with her son and her brother and his son, court records show.

Kepley acknowledged walking toward “a crowd of people near a tunnel entrance to the Capitol,” records showed.

On her Instagram account that day, Kepley posted a screenshot of herself and a boy standing in front of the Washington Monument above a caption that said, “My family supporting our President.”

Authorities counter, however, that several photos taken of Nolf and Kepley that day show them being part of the crowd at the Capitol that pushed against officers and moved toward the tunnel. The Statement of Facts includes several of those photos.

The court file also includes a since-deleted Kepley post allegedly shared on her Facebook account. The post includes a photo where the bespectacled Kepley’s “face is red and irritated and appears to have some abrasions,” as well as two photos of the crowd at the Capitol. The accompanying caption reads, “The government is all Corruption and lies. And the media can go f… themselves.”

The court file also includes an alleged photo of Kepley, taken outside the Capitol, that shows a bespectacled woman, wearing camouflage gloves, with a reddened face.

The case will be prosecuted in Washington, D.C. but authorities said Kepley had an initial appearance this week in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, and was released with unspecified conditions.

Attempts to reach Kepley were unsuccessful.