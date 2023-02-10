Delaware man who waved Confederate flag in Capitol on Jan. 6 gets three years in prison

A 53-year-old Delaware man who prosecutors say was “part of the tip of the spear’’ while waving a Confederate flag during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday.

Kevin Seefried, a drywall installer from Laurel, was the 12th person to breach the U.S. Capitol that day after protesters overwhelmed police officers while Congress met to certify fellow Delawarean Joe Biden’s election as president. Seefried followed his son Hunter into the building through a window other protesters had broken.

Both were convicted in June for their roles in the deadly riot after a bench trial in Washington, D.C., before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden. The judge gave Hunter 24 months behind bars in October, and noted that the younger Seefried offered “probably the most sincere and most effective” apology by anyone he has sentenced for their crimes during the insurrection.

McFadden found the men guilty of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as four misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building.

Prosecutors had sought five years and 10 months in prison plus three years’ probation for the elder Seefried, saying “such a sentence reflects the gravity of Seefried’s conduct.”

Standing that day at the front of a “volatile, growing mob’’ inside what Biden has called the cradle of liberty, Seefried “jabbed” the Confederate flag toward a lone Black officer, prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. He joined the group who chased the cop up a staircase and then “aggressively confronted” other officers.

Kevin Seefrieds’s federal public defender, A.J. Kramer, countered in his sentencing memo that Seefried only stayed in the building for 25 minutes and did not assault anybody. He also urged some leniency because Seefried is in recovery from rectal cancer and wears a colostomy bag, making incarceration ”even more challenging.”

Kramer also wrote that Seefried did not appreciate at the time how the public would view his wielding of the Confederate flag in the Capitol or earlier that day at President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. He only has a ninth-grade education and simply saw it as “a symbol of an idealized view of southern life and southern heritage,” Kramer wrote.