Hunter Seefried was acquitted, however, of using violence to enter the building and destruction of government property at what Biden later called the the “cradle of liberty.”

That charge was based on the younger Seefried using a gloved hand to clear a shard of glass from the window pane that fellow supporters of then-President Donald Trump had broken moments earlier with a police riot shield and a wooden board.

Prosecutors said in court papers that the Seefrieds “were highly motivated and managed to be among the very first rioters to approach the Capitol building near a critical entry point — the Senate Wing Door.”

The Seefrieds’ attorneys argued during the trial that they committed no violence in the building and had no intention of disrupting the joint session for Congress to certify the Electoral College vote that deemed Biden the victor over Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutor Benet Kearney countered that the Seefrieds were captured on video complaining about the vote count and “thought the election was stolen and they were upset about it.”

A Capitol police officer also testified that he encountered Kevin Seefried before a mob chased him up stairs. The officer said Seefried cursed at him and jabbed at him with the base end of the Confederate flag three or four times without making contact with him.