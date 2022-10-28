Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection has gone missing, police say

A Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has gone missing, state police said Friday morning.

Kevin Seefried, 53, of the southwestern Sussex County town of Laurel, was last seen Thursday in the nearby Dagsboro area, police said in issuing a Gold Alert for him.

Attempts to locate or contact Seefried have not been successful, and there is concern for his safety and well-being, police said.

Seefried’s disappearance comes as he awaits sentencing in January for felony and misdemeanor crimes for breaking into the Capitol that day with his son Hunter.

On Monday, Hunter Seefried, 24, was sentenced to two years in prison by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., for his role in the attack on what President Joe Biden has called the “cradle of liberty.”

Hunter Seefried was photographed removing broken glass from a window pane that had been shattered by others at the Capitol. The Seefrieds and others entered the building through that window.

Beyond Kevin Seefried marching around with the Confederate flag, both Seefrieds also “verbally confronted several Capitol police officers near the entrance to the U.S. Senate chambers,” federal prosecutors have said.

Hunter Seefried’s lawyer, Edson Bostic, has called the elder Seefried a domineering family figure who intimidated his wife, along with Hunter and Hunter’s girlfriend, to attend outgoing President Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on the day Congress was set to certify Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Bostic wrote in his sentencing memo filed in U.S. District court that Kevin Seefried “kept pushing his desire to go and to have his family attend with him. Kevin Seefried rules over his home with an ‘it’s my way or the highway attitude.’”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, which prosecuted both Seefrieds, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the search for Kevin Seefried.

Seefried is white, about 5-foot-4, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, two teardrop tattoos near his left eye, and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing construction-style work clothes, police said.

The Gold Alert made no mention of Seefried’s connection to the insurrection.

State police urge anyone with information regarding Kevin Seefried’s whereabouts to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850, or to call 911. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.