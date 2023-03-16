Another New Jersey resident, a Princeton student, has been charged for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Larry Fife Giberson, of Manahawkin, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with felony civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses.

Video shows Giberson making his way to the Lower West Terrace entrance of the Capitol, also known as the tunnel entrance, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It claims Giberson was part of the first coordinated “heave-ho” push against the line of officers, after making his way to the front of the crowd. During this time, an officer was crushed between a door and a shield held by a rioter.

Officers were eventually able to regain control of the tunnel and pushed out the rioters, including Giberson. While other rioters attempted to regain entry, Giberson stood nearby as one officer was dragged into the crown, according to the complaint. He allegedly yelled “drag them out” and cheered as weapons and pepper spray were used against police officers in the tunnel.