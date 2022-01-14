A fourth Delaware man is charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

More than a year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a fourth Delaware man has been charged with trespass and disorderly conduct inside it on Jan. 6, 2021.

Nicholas Lattanzi of Millsboro told investigators he traveled to Washington, D.C. to “support my president,” according to charging documents from the FBI.

Court documents indicate Lattanzi said the Capitol was targeted because “we were betrayed by the people who represent us.” According to the FBI, Lattanzi also said he thought the event turned violent because of “Mike Pence and Republicans turning on us.”

Lattanzi first got on the FBI’s radar after University of Delaware police notified them of a December 2020 post he made on TikTok. In the post, Lattanzi is wearing a camouflage jacket and captioned the post, “New jacket who wants to commit war crimes in Bosnia with me,” according to court documents.

Afterward, the FBI monitored his public TikTok account and captured screenshots of his posts as he traveled to D.C. and attended former President Donald Trump’s rally.

Lattanzi was also seen in images posted in social media walking toward the Capitol wearing a cowboy hat topped with a paper crown from Burger King.