A fourth Delaware man is charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
More than a year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a fourth Delaware man has been charged with trespass and disorderly conduct inside it on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nicholas Lattanzi of Millsboro told investigators he traveled to Washington, D.C. to “support my president,” according to charging documents from the FBI.
Court documents indicate Lattanzi said the Capitol was targeted because “we were betrayed by the people who represent us.” According to the FBI, Lattanzi also said he thought the event turned violent because of “Mike Pence and Republicans turning on us.”
Lattanzi first got on the FBI’s radar after University of Delaware police notified them of a December 2020 post he made on TikTok. In the post, Lattanzi is wearing a camouflage jacket and captioned the post, “New jacket who wants to commit war crimes in Bosnia with me,” according to court documents.
Afterward, the FBI monitored his public TikTok account and captured screenshots of his posts as he traveled to D.C. and attended former President Donald Trump’s rally.
Lattanzi was also seen in images posted in social media walking toward the Capitol wearing a cowboy hat topped with a paper crown from Burger King.
Investigators say he entered the Capitol through an open door with a broken window around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. Lattanzi told the authorities that he did not have any physical contact with police at the Capitol. He also said he did not steal any items or take part in any vandalism.
Lattanzi is now facing charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged to hold to account those who broke the law in connection with the Capitol attack. The investigation is one of the Department of Justice’s biggest and most complicated cases in history, he said. More than 700 people have been indicted for their role in the attack, in which 140 law enforcement officers were injured.
Last year, three other Delaware men were charged for their part in the attack.
Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware, was photographed carrying a Confederate flag through the building alongside his son Hunter. The pair were indicted in April on charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Their trial was originally scheduled for last month, but it has been postponed.
Anthony Antonio of Clayton is also facing charges including destruction of government property after being seen on police body camera footage outside the Capitol shouting, “You want war? We got war.” Antonio was also spotted on camera squirting water and throwing a water bottle at police.
All three men have pleaded not guilty.