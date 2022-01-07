At a vigil in Center City commemorating one year since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of overturning the 2020 election results, demonstrators traced the insurrection to other dark moments in U.S. history.

State Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) said there’s a direct line from the oppression of the Jim Crow era to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

He noted that in 2020, Black people, including many thousands of Philadelphians, turned out overwhelmingly to vote for Joe Biden. The groups that stormed the Capitol, meanwhile, were overwhelmingly white. To him, that’s not surprising.

Back in the ‘60s and earlier, said Street, “segregationists … wanted to nullify elections because people of color were voting in them.”

“We’ve come all this way,” he said, “and we have people storming the Capitol, not because a Black person was going to sit in the White House, but because the votes of some of the people who put him there were Black and brown, and they didn’t want those votes to be counted.”

Street spoke outside Philly’s municipal services building, in front of a statue entitled “Government of the People.” Ralliers held candles and interspersed speeches with spirituals popular during the Civil Rights era: “We Shall Overcome” and “This Little Light of Mine.”