Internet sleuths have unearthed video from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that appears to show Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano was much closer to clashes with police than earlier statements about his whereabouts that day indicated.

The Republican is a leading 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial prospect, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, and a vocal proponent of unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano went as far as using campaign funds to charter buses of supporters to the January pro-Trump “Save America” rally that ended with rioters breaching the halls of Congress.

After photos emerged of Mastriano posing on Capitol grounds with former State Rep. Rick Saccone not long before the breach, the senator was quick to state that he had personally steered clear of police barricades and left soon afterward.

“When it was apparent that this was no longer a peaceful protest, my wife and I left the area and made our way out of the area,” Mastriano said. “At no point did we enter the Capitol building, walk on the Capitol steps, or go beyond police lines.”