Biden campaigns in Montgomery County: ‘Democracy is on the ballot’

President Joe Biden launched the climactic year of his re-election campaign in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, with a fervent speech focused on the endurance and preservation of democracy.

This was his first campaign speech of 2024, near the place George Washington spent the winter and unified his army during the Revolutionary War.

“This rag-tag army made up of ordinary people — their mission, George Washington declared, was nothing less than a sacred cause … freedom, liberty, democracy,” Biden said. “Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is the most urgent question of our time, and it’s what the 2024 election is all about.”

The President delivered his speech in an area of Pennsylvania — a key swing state — considered crucial for a 2024 Biden win.

He marked the three-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots, in which hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Biden won. More than 130 people from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have been charged in connection with the incident.

“It was on that day that we nearly lost America,” Biden said.

Biden spent most of his speech in sharp critique of former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican primary election this year. Some polls indicate a matchup between the two in the general election this fall would be close. Another recent poll showed Biden trailing Trump in several key swing states, including Pennsylvania.

“Donald Trump’s campaign is about him, not America,” Biden said. “He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy.”