Pa. Capitol quiet, heavily policed amid concerns of armed protests

This story originally appeared on WITF.

___

Amid concerns that extremist groups may be targeting state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a heavy police presence is guarding the Capitol in Harrisburg.

Capitol Police, Pennsylvania State Police and soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are stationed around the complex today. Pennsylvania officials have said there are no specific threats against Harrisburg but they were preparing for the possibility of armed protests.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski declined to say how many troopers were at the Capitol.