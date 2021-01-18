Pa. Capitol quiet, heavily policed amid concerns of armed protests

    By
  • WITF staff
    • January 17, 2021
Police and barricades are seen at the Pennsylvania Capitol

Police and barricades are seen at the Pennsylvania Capitol in preparation for possible protests on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Brett Sholtis/WITF)

This story originally appeared on WITF.

___

Amid concerns that extremist groups may be targeting state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a heavy police presence is guarding the Capitol in Harrisburg.

Capitol Police, Pennsylvania State Police and soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are stationed around the complex today. Pennsylvania officials have said there are no specific threats against Harrisburg but they were preparing for the possibility of armed protests.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski declined to say how many troopers were at the Capitol.

  • A member of the Pa. National Guard is pictured at the state's Capitol
    A member of the Pa. National Guard is pictured at the state's Capitol in preparation for possible protests on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Brett Sholtis/WITF)
  • A police officer with a shield stands guard outside the Pa. Capitol
    A police officer is pictured at the state's Capitol in preparation for possible protests on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Brett Sholtis/WITF)
  • Journalists and police monitor the Pennsylvania State Capitol
    Journalists and police monitor the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Brett Sholtis/WITF)

“We have a visible presence, and then we have a behind-the-scenes presence,” Tarkowski said.

He said some of those troopers, such as security analysts, have been working around the clock monitoring the situation. Tarkowski added that state police will continue to serve in this role as needed by Capitol police, who are leading the effort.

Related Content

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had warned about potential protests in all 50 states, but the only protesters who came to the Pennsylvania Capitol today were far outnumbered by both law enforcement and journalists.

As of 11 a.m., a single protester was on the grounds speaking with reporters.

At noon, political activist Gene Stilp arrived to share his anti-Trump message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate