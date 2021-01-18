Pa. Capitol quiet, heavily policed amid concerns of armed protests
Amid concerns that extremist groups may be targeting state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a heavy police presence is guarding the Capitol in Harrisburg.
Capitol Police, Pennsylvania State Police and soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are stationed around the complex today. Pennsylvania officials have said there are no specific threats against Harrisburg but they were preparing for the possibility of armed protests.
Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski declined to say how many troopers were at the Capitol.
“We have a visible presence, and then we have a behind-the-scenes presence,” Tarkowski said.
He said some of those troopers, such as security analysts, have been working around the clock monitoring the situation. Tarkowski added that state police will continue to serve in this role as needed by Capitol police, who are leading the effort.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation had warned about potential protests in all 50 states, but the only protesters who came to the Pennsylvania Capitol today were far outnumbered by both law enforcement and journalists.
As of 11 a.m., a single protester was on the grounds speaking with reporters.
Alex from Hershey, wearing a ‘Fraud 2020’ shirt, might be the only person I’d classify as a ‘protester’ that I have seen so far. @SamDunklau talked with him. pic.twitter.com/TYe8WGZEPS
— Brett Sholtis (@BrettSholtis) January 17, 2021
At noon, political activist Gene Stilp arrived to share his anti-Trump message.
Oh it’s Gene Stilp! Didn’t recognize with mask.
— Brett Sholtis (@BrettSholtis) January 17, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.