Philadelphia police will be stationed near historic landmarks and government buildings in the city around Inauguration Day, ready to address any violence that may occur following last week’s violent pro-Trump insurrection in the nation’s capital.

Other police officers will be on call in the event of civil unrest or violence, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Thursday briefing.

“At this particular point in time, we do not have any credible or specific threats to Philadelphia, however, this is a fluid situation,” she said.

In the past, Independence Hall has been a popular site for protesters from many factions, from anti-abortion groups to pro-immigration groups to anti-Trump rallies.

With the Federal Bureau of Investigation warning of the potential for more extremist violence, local law enforcement around the country is making contingency plans. Rallies are planned in all 50 state capitals, including Trenton and Harrisburg, starting this weekend before Inauguration Day. Philadelphia police will be staffed in case of emergency starting Saturday, Jan. 16, and continuing several days after the inauguration, according to Outlaw.

The city has not told any businesses to board up or close and is not planning on closing any streets at this time.