A Bucks County school district has explicitly instructed teachers not to “wade into” discussions with students about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington D.C. “due to the current polarization and strong emotions.”

In an email sent Wednesday to social studies teachers and school principals in the Pennridge School District, administrator Keith Veverka, who supervises social studies classes, wrote that, if students ask about the insurrection, teachers should “simply state that the investigation is ongoing and as historians we must wait until there is some distance from the event for us to accurately interpret it.”

The note asked teachers to stick to “business as usual.”

In the email thread, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Kathleen Brewster-Scheid added that the purpose of the email was to remind teachers that “not enough time has passed to be able to design clear lessons on all of the outcomes,” and that Veverka felt that most teachers weren’t prepared to teach on the topic.

The email, which a teacher shared with WHYY, arrived in faculty inboxes a day before the one-year anniversary of violent riots that saw supporters of former president Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in hopes of stopping a vote to certify the 2020 election.

In the year that followed, federal law enforcement officials have arrested more than 700 people for their part in the calamity. Investigations into the assailants have found a commonality: people who support former President Donald Trump and falsely believe he won the election.